Ken Burns: Idaho house was both ‘wonderful place,’ ‘final prison’ for Hemingway

Gertrude Stein thought it was too obscene to print a hundred years ago! Gertrude Stein, no slouch for shocking, didn’t want it. Which is about date rape, or “Hills Like White Elephants,” one of his great masterpiece short stories, a guy tried to convince his girlfriend to have an abortion without the word abortion, by saying, ‘it’s up to you, you decide,’ but he’s of course imposing, as every woman on the planet knows that. And every man has, has probably at some point, kind of imposed that kind of, ‘Oh, this would be equal, but I’m deciding …’ It’s going to trick you into saying ‘yes.’ And it’s amazing. I think that God bless Edna O’Brien for insisting that she read these and talk about these and parse this and many other things and to underscore that androgyny and his ability to get under the skin as she said of, of other people.