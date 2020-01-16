TWIN FALLS — A security guard might rely on a muscular physique, an intimidating voice or carrying a weapon to do their job well.
But one security officer at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center says his most important asset isn't his physical strength. It's his ability to talk.
“That was the whole goal of law enforcement,” Ben Hammer said. “Learn to talk to people so nothing bad happens.”
It's one of many things that differ from perceptions, hospital security guards say. The security team plays a vital, behind-the-scenes role that keeps the hospital functioning.
“I don’t think people understand what we really do and how often we do it,” Hammer said. “I respond all night long to things that people don’t even know about.”
Hammer has been with St. Luke’s for two years, working the night shift, often making rounds in the emergency room to check on patients and staff.
“We do a lot around here that is behind-the-scenes that most people just don’t see,” Hammer said.
Hammer assists doctors and nurses with whatever problems they have, whether that be an unruly patient or a visitor that needs someone to talk to. When vendors come to the hospital, the security team checks their credentials to ensure they are who they say they are. If a patient needs to be moved by helicopter, security assists in delivering the patient to the helicopter and directing traffic in the process.
“We respond to everything,” Hammer said. “We’re kind of the jacks-of-all-trades around here.”
If a police officer brings in someone who's been arrested, Hammer, a former Twin Falls police officer, works with the officers as liaisons between law enforcement and the hospital. With his experience, Hammer understands how the process works and is able to help assist to ensure staff, patients and officers are all taken care of appropriately.
Administrative Supervisor Diane Nelson said many of the members of the security staff have some sort of law enforcement background, but not all of them. Other members include former parole officers, Bureau of Land Management employees, Idaho Fish and Game officers and even a former fire chief.
“What is great with all these diverse backgrounds is they bring in perceptions of situations and people that we as clinicians don’t always have,” Nelson said. “When you have that many people with that many diverse backgrounds, that’s what makes us so successful.”
Hammer said the most important part of his job is de-escalating situations. When people are upset, it is often because they feel no one is listening or they’ve had past experiences that are negatively shaping their perceptions of the current issue, he said.
By talking to people, giving them the time of day and working to understand the problem, Hammer is able to build relationships and create a rapport for the next time they come to the hospital.
“Most people get upset because they just want to be heard,” he said. “They want someone to understand what they’re going through.”
If a patient is in a state of delirium, either because of a mental health problem or addiction issues, they don’t always respond to the health care staff. The security team can help calm those patients down without physical intervention.
“Sometimes a patient will bond with someone and be able to communicate with them, and it’s not always clinical staff,” said Nelson, a longtime emergency department nurse who helps oversee nurses around the hospital. “Sometimes they look at us as the enemy.”
Without the security team, Hammer believes it would be a lot harder for the hospital to function. His position takes a weight off of the nursing and clinical staff that they really can’t handle when focusing on patient care.
“We fill a very special role that I think a lot of people appreciate,” he said.
Nelson said she’s comfortable working with aggressive or violent people because she knows the security team is there. With their help, she is able to safely manage a person while maintaining their dignity.
“It used to be that we would constantly restrain people,” Nelson said. “If you were acting out physically, we’re going to restrain you, we’re going to hold you down.”
This physical approach often escalated problems further. With the help of the security team, Nelson has learned how engaging with these patients verbally can often resolve problems before they get to a point where physical restraint is needed for the safety of the staff and the patient.
“Without security, we would have a much higher incidence of violence against health care workers,” she said.
There are panic buttons for staff members throughout the hospital in case a situation requires assistance from the security team.
Hammer encourages all staff members to press the buttons if they feel uncomfortable at all during an encounter. By cultivating relationships with many of his coworkers, staff feels confident in calling Hammer when they need to.
“There’s nothing worse than someone feeling unsafe and feeling uncomfortable with calling the people that can help,” Hammer said.
Because of the security team’s willingness to help, Nelson knows she can rely on them for any issue that arrives. When a patient came into the emergency room and quickly went downhill, security sat with the husband so the staff could focus all of their attention on the patient.
“In other facilities, I wouldn’t be able to ask a security team to do that,” Nelson said. “With these guys, we don’t even have to ask. It’s second nature for them to look at a situation and decide where they need to go to help us out.”
