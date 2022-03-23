Keeping the arts alive: Art Alley is making a comeback

TWIN FALLS

Art Alley is making a comeback downtown, helping keep local art alive in Twin Falls.

Tony Prator, CEO of Jensen Jewelers of Idaho, has been involved with the Downtown Art Alley Project since 2011 when it first started. When renovations began downtown in 2017, the project got lost in the commotion.

Sarah Rohrbach of Southern Idaho Tourism came to Prator asking how they could help get it going again.

“I’ve been trying to get it going for one main reason,” Rohrbach said. “If we make downtown Twin and Art Alley a destination, it will help all the local businesses continue to thrive.”

Luckily, an opportunity presented itself to start Art Alley once again. Visitors can see it now in the alley between Milner’s Gate and Benoit Law off of Second Avenue North.

Locks of Love

Canyon Ridge High School student Kloe Cambell came to Prator with the idea of “Locks of Love” as her senior project.

The “Locks of Love” project has been a great starting point to get Art Alley back up and running, according to Prator.

“It’s great because it is interactive art,’’ he said. “This type of interactive art can help bring in more people to see the other art that is being put up around it.”

A mural in all 50 states

One of the biggest projects in the works is a mural from an artist who is going around to paint one in each state.

Of all the places in Idaho, she chose Twin Falls.

She is being given a grant from Southern Idaho Tourism to paint this mural.

It’s unclear whether it will for sure be in Art Alley due to the fact Prator doesn’t necessarily want to pay for this piece of work just to have it covered up in a year. But it is the first choice, Prator said.

Encouraging all artists

Art Alley is such a great place to display local artwork because it’s monetized, so people don’t need to worry about seeing inappropriate pieces or having their work suddenly covered up, Prator said.

“There are some types of graffiti that I think are wonderful pieces of art,” said Prator. “I don’t want to discourage that. We are trying to encourage artists of all types.

“It’s also a great spot because it has no restrictions on who can come to see the art. It’s free for the public to come and admire different artists’ work.”

Eventually, he would love to get the community even more involved by having parties when new artwork is revealed.

Keeping the arts alive

Prator doesn’t consider himself to be the most artistic person in the room but rather appreciates all kinds of art. He does enjoy drawing concept art for his businesses and likes writing prose and poetry.

“My wife has all the talent in the house,” he said jokingly about his wife, Robin Prator, the original owner of Hands On.

He also has so much love for the city of Twin Falls. It’s a place he is passionate about and is involved with so many of the events and projects that happen here.

According to Prator, people jokingly like to call him the godfather of Twin Falls.

Luckily he has been able to combine his love for the city and of the arts, especially with Art Alley.

“Cities do well when the arts do well,” he said. “Public art is important for the city’s growth and it’s able to show the spirit of the city.”

Any ideas for Art Alley? Anyone with suggestions for Art Alley can reach out to Tony Prator on Facebook at facebook.com/downtownartalleyproject

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0