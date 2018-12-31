Reporter Mychel Matthews' trick to break a habit

Time is on your side. Instead of going "cold turkey," break a bad habit into small pieces and tackle one piece every week — or month, if that's what it takes.

When I was a small child I chewed my fingernails relentlessly. After years of trying every sort of remedy to no avail, I came up with my own solution.

In desperation, I looked at my hands and realized I had 10 fingernails. "Surely out of the 10, I can stop biting one," I told myself. So for one week, I gave myself permission to gnaw on all but my left pinky nail. Never touched it again.

The second week I stopped chewing on the right pinky nail. The third week, I stopped chewing on my left thumbnail. And so on. In 9 weeks, I had my nail-chewing conquered.

I gave myself permission to chew on the nail of my right pointer finger for as long as I needed, which I still do every now and then.