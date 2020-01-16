Keeping communities safe: Part 2 — Police tasks made easier with key equipment

TWIN FALLS — Whether they are on the ground or in the air, protectors of the peace are everywhere. Across the Magic Valley, the police force employs a variety of tools and technology to stay safe in the field.
Modern developments make this equipment more reliable and efficient not only for monitoring crime but also for protecting officers on duty.
It isn't just the military who uses heavy artillery vehicles to protect themselves. Sometimes, these machines are transplanted from battlefields to cities to use in case of emergency response.
Ultimately, continued improvements in law enforcement arsenals lead to a safer community.
Armor-plated and on the job
The Magic Valley now houses a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, known as an MRAP. Both the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office special response team acquired the vehicles for free in 2017. The armor-plated former military units are specially designed to withstand improvised explosive device attacks and ambushes.
In collaboration with the Twin Falls Police Department SWAT team and law enforcement agencies, the MRAP serves many counties, Bishop said. It's a smart arrangement, since no one agency can afford all the various equipment SWAT teams might need, and SWAT team members have other duties.
Officers from Jerome and Mountain Home have also been trained in SWAT methods, so they can deal with situations while waiting for the MRAP or other equipment to arrive on the scene.
The Twin Falls MRAP was decommissioned partly because it has a partially crumpled section in the back, said Capt. Scott Bishop, who supervises the county's SWAT team and patrol deputies. Still, it sports its original khaki-colored paint job, while the Minidoka MRAP is black with silver trim, thanks to a donated paint job.
“It’s beautiful,” Minidoka County Sheriff's Office's Lt. Rob Cobbley said.
The MRAP's primary purpose is to provide protection, especially in volatile situations.
“It gets my troops in and out of dangerous situations,” Cobbley said.
When Minidoka County received the MRAP, they stripped out the interior and fitted the rear section with benches, Cobbley said. On the front, a ram was installed, powered by a winch. This allowed the MRAP to serve as a battering ram, eliminating the need for officers to breach a door by hand.
"We can place the vehicle between whatever crisis is going on and the person needing help," Bishop said of the Twin Falls MRAP.
That might apply to a situation where a suspect is barricaded inside a house with weapons. An MRAP can offer law enforcement the ability to approach the crime scene at a closer distance than normal.
"We can park really close," Bishop said.
The MRAP isn't weaponized, but it can carry up to eight SWAT officers in the back, along with the driver and negotiator in the front.
"It's literally a lot of metal that stops bullets from hurting people," Bishop said.
The old "Peacemaker" vehicle that the sheriff's office used was designed in the 1970s and offered far less protection than the current units.
"It was rough and not bullet-resistant," Bishop said.
Powerful lights atop the MRAP can illuminate a wide area in the dark, Bishop said. They are also equipped with a giant public address system, which allows a negotiator to broadcast commands from inside the vehicle in a way that is audible to a wide audience.
The MRAP runs on an International engine, similar to industrial farming equipment, Bishop said. With four-wheel drive, "It can virtually go anywhere on our terrain."
That includes desert and hilly terrain, in all sorts of weather.
“It doesn’t like ice,” said Matthew Hawkins, one of the drivers. Hawkins previously drove an MRAP while serving in Iraq in the military.
At 10 feet tall and 21 feet long, the top-heavy machine weighs 39,000 pounds — those who drive the MRAP are required to have specialized training.
There are backup cameras and, when the MRAP is out on the street, there's always a police escort, Bishop said.
"It's a great big can," he said.
Hawkins concurred.
"It can be a challenge sometimes to safely navigate through traffic with it because of its sheer size," he said, "however, it is quite maneuverable and responsive while driving down the road."
But the MRAP rarely travels more than 50 mph, Hawkins said, so this can be a challenge on the highway. The slower speed is to protect the tires — no spares are kept on board.
The MRAP isn't on the streets every day. It can usually be found parked in a building at the training annex. But storing the vehicle is no small task — spotters are required to maneuver the MRAP into the building properly, after pulling the wide mirrors in for safety.
The MRAP doubles as a public relations tool for the Sheriff’s Office. Events that showcase the specialty unit have included National Night Out or Kid Fest.
Testing for alcohol in the field
While some equipment comes in a large package, other critical equipment comes in a small package.
A revolutionary device now in use for alcohol testing in the field is smaller than the average human hand, yet it performs a vital function for law enforcement.
Lt. Robert Rausch of the Idaho State Police described the Lifeloc professional breath alcohol tester used by patrol officers at the District 4 post in Jerome as a versatile piece of equipment. Each of the 25 patrol officers in District 4 has a breathalyzer and is trained in proper use.
The modern unit allows officers to quickly gather results for a breathalyzer test during a traffic stop using a plastic tube to determine a blood alcohol concentration level. It can also detect alcohol in containers and alcohol fumes in the vicinity of a person or vehicle.
"It's really nice at a crash scene," Rausch said.
If a driver is injured in a crash, he said, it's not feasible to make the person perform field sobriety tests. In this scenario, the breathalyzer can readily determine if impaired driving might be the cause of the crash, saving valuable time for officers deployed to the scene of the crime.
"We can cut to the chase a lot easier," Rausch said.
A significant factor in accuracy involves calibrating the device, which is typically done within 24 hours before or after use, Rausch said.
The devices are also tested monthly, using ethanol gas, from .20 to .08 levels.
"We want to be sure it's operating properly," he said, because a jury verdict depends on the accuracy of the numbers.
Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall agrees.
Officers must be certified in the proper use of a breathalyzer, Hall said.
Because a breathalyzer will give a false positive if the suspect has used mouthwash or other liquid containing alcohol, a 15-minute waiting period is required before a breath test can be performed at any traffic stop, he said.
During this time, the officer will check the suspect's mouth for foreign objects. The officer will direct the suspect to the back seat of the patrol car and will watch through the rearview mirror or camera to be sure the suspect does not burp, vomit or drink anything — including water.
Officers know to cover all their basis so the suspect has no way of discrediting them in court, Hall said.
After the suspect blows into the tube, the first result is recorded. A second test is used to verify and validate the first. The latest versions of the Lifeloc have printers installed to produce the results of the tests.
Years ago, breath test results would appear on a screen, Rausch recalled. Those numbers could be recorded and explained to the suspect. The screen could even be held near the in-car camera and recorded that way.
Now, printouts from the Lifeloc device have a date and time stamped on them, making it easier to accurately record and catalog.
It's possible to detect whether a person is cheating or manipulating the test, Rausch said. If someone pretends to blow, puffing out the cheeks, for instance, the device shows no air coming through the tube.
In each Lifeloc storage case, a logbook allows the officer to record the time and date of the test, matching the information on the printout.
The device is especially useful if a container is found in a vehicle, Rausch added. Without testing the liquid inside, the breathalyzer can be held near the opening and its sensors can detect the presence of alcohol.
"They're very nice for their portability," Rausch said.
Eyes in the skies
Another small piece of equipment that Magic Valley law enforcement agencies rely on is not found on the ground, but rather in the sky. Drones provide additional aerial surveillance for law enforcement, virtual eyes in the skies that can offer critical information that cannot be gathered otherwise.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office released the second drone in its arsenal at the end of October. Compared with its predecessor, in use since 2017, it's noticeably more compact.
"We use them for search and rescue, for finding missing or lost people," Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said. "We're the only agency up here, to my knowledge, that has them."
The aerial devices can be flown long distances and at high altitudes, which is especially useful when searching cliffs or places difficult to access by vehicle or on foot, Harkins said. Drones used in Blaine County have thermal imaging cameras so they can be employed at night, and they are equipped with spotlights.
Harkins said the devices are valuable during investigations. They can take aerial photographs and video of crime scenes or accidents that can aid with scene reconstruction.
Harkins recalled launching a drone to locate problem areas on the Big Wood River during flooding a few years ago. That information was then passed along to city officials to assist with planning.
But their usefulness doesn't stop there. It extends to natural disasters and emergency response plans, such as wildfires.
For the Twin Falls Police Department, the drone, operated primarily by the bomb squad, is available department-wide, bomb squad team member Officer J.P. O'Donnell said.
The Twin Falls drone can be used in cases where officers might be in danger. Video images from the airborne camera can detect a potential ambush and monitor officers as they move, in case they are injured or if a case warrants backup or intervention, O'Donnell said.
The compact size and easy availability of the device make it a desirable tool in the field.
"There's minimal delay and quick deployment," he said.
Harkins agreed.
"The technology is amazing," he said. The information drones provide saves time and manpower.
Operators are required to be licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Fortunately, there haven't been a lot of major searches requiring the drones while Harkins has been sheriff.
"We've been pretty lucky," he said.
In the line of fire
On a daily basis, law enforcement officers place themselves in dangerous situations to protect the public and keep the peace. As modern equipment advances and new technology becomes available, society can ensure a higher level of safety for these important public servants.
Still, no matter how much the tools of the trade continue to improve, officers have a difficult job. Armored military vehicles, reliable and portable devices to use in crime scenes and aerial surveillance tools can aid in both protection and accuracy on the job.
