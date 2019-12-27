KIMBERLY — A Thursday afternoon crash on Kimberly Road sent the juvenile driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital, police said.
A 2012 Jeep Patriot driven by the juvenile stopped at the stop sign at 3400 East and Kimberly Road at about 5:40 p.m., Idaho State Police said. A 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by a juvenile with passenger Eric Bean, 49, of Lenexa, Kansas, was traveling east on Kimberly Road when the Jeep Patriot collided with the Sienna in the intersection.
ISP said the Sienna was driving without its headlights on about 30 minutes after sunset.
The Sienna came to rest on private property in the southeast corner of the intersection, ISP said. The Jeep Patriot came to rest off of the right shoulder of the roadway.
The juvenile driver from the Jeep was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The roadway was blocked by emergency personnel for 1.5 hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Rock Creek Fire Department.
