 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile driver killed in Lincoln County crash, passenger hospitalized
1 comment
breaking

Juvenile driver killed in Lincoln County crash, passenger hospitalized

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police web stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

KIMAMA — A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.

ISP responded to the crash at 4:30 a.m. on Idaho Highway 24 at milepost 37, just west of Kimama.

The juvenile driver was traveling west on Idaho 24 when the vehicle left the roadway off the right shoulder, over corrected and rolled off the left shoulder. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. 

The juvenile passenger was air lifted to a local hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

1 comment
0
0
1
8
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News