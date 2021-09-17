Juvenile driver killed in Lincoln County crash, passenger hospitalized

KIMAMA — A crash early Friday in rural Lincoln County killed a juvenile driver and injured a juvenile passenger, Idaho State Police said.

ISP responded to the crash at 4:30 a.m. on Idaho Highway 24 at milepost 37, just west of Kimama.

The juvenile driver was traveling west on Idaho 24 when the vehicle left the roadway off the right shoulder, over corrected and rolled off the left shoulder. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The juvenile passenger was air lifted to a local hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

