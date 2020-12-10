Juvenile driver killed in crash north of Bliss

BLISS — A juvenile driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash north of Bliss.

Police said the driver, who also had a juvenile passenger, was eastbound near 371 Spring Cove Road in a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and drove off the road shoulder into a plowed farm field.

The Dodge continued into a broad slide skid hitting a small embankment before overturning. The driver was thrown from the truck and died from their injuries at the scene. The passenger was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt.

Idaho State Police do not generally release the names of crash victims under 18.

Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding Fire Department.

