Juvenile driver dies in crash north of Gooding

GOODING — A juvenile driver was killed in a crash north of Gooding on Monday evening, Idaho State Police said.
Police arrived on the scene at about 8:40 p.m. on Idaho Highway 46 near milepost 126.
Police said the driver, whose name has not been released, was northbound on Idaho 46 in a 2003 Subaru Outback when they lost control of the car and drove off the road. The driver swerved left and overcorrected, coming back onto the highway. Police said the driver couldn't regain control of the car and it rolled, coming to rest in a ditch on the west side of the highway. The driver was not bearing a seat belt and died from their injuries at the scene, police said. Family has been notified.
The Gooding County Sheriff's Department and Gooding Fire Department assisted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.