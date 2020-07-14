Juvenile driver dies in crash north of Gooding

Police said the driver, whose name has not been released, was northbound on Idaho 46 in a 2003 Subaru Outback when they lost control of the car and drove off the road. The driver swerved left and overcorrected, coming back onto the highway. Police said the driver couldn't regain control of the car and it rolled, coming to rest in a ditch on the west side of the highway. The driver was not bearing a seat belt and died from their injuries at the scene, police said. Family has been notified.