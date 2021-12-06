Juvenile driver dies in crash near Wendell

WENDELL — A juvenile driver died in a rollover crash near Wendell, police said Monday morning.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash at 1775 E. 2900 S. in Gooding County, west of Wendell.

The juvenile driver from Wendell was westbound on 2900 South in a Dodge Caravan when she left the roadway on the right shoulder, over corrected, and came back on the road. She lost control and overturned, coming to rest in the eastbound lane, ISP said.

The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that drugs and/or alcohol may have been involved in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

