Juvenile driver dies after Lincoln County rollover
0 comments
breaking top story

Juvenile driver dies after Lincoln County rollover

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

RICHFIELD — A juvenile driver died Wednesday after a Monday crash in Lincoln County, Idaho State Police said.

The juvenile was driving east on U.S. Highway 26 about 10 miles northeast of Richfield when the 2006 Chevy Cobalt left the left shoulder of the road and rolled at 9:44 a.m. Monday, ISP said in a Friday statement.

The driver was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where they died on Wednesday.

No other information about the crash or the driver was released.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County EMS, Carey Quick Response Unit and Air St. Luke's.

0 comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News