Juvenile driver dies after Lincoln County rollover

RICHFIELD — A juvenile driver died Wednesday after a Monday crash in Lincoln County, Idaho State Police said.
The juvenile was driving east on U.S. Highway 26 about 10 miles northeast of Richfield when the 2006 Chevy Cobalt left the left shoulder of the road and rolled at 9:44 a.m. Monday, ISP said in a Friday statement.
The driver was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where they died on Wednesday.
No other information about the crash or the driver was released.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County EMS, Carey Quick Response Unit and Air St. Luke's.
