WENDELL — A long-time resource for car parts will be featured in an upcoming television episode.
L&L Classic Auto, north of Wendell, welcomed co-hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan, along with their camera crew of Alex Skola and Chris Read, to film an episode of “Roadkill“ for the MotorTrend cable network.
The show focuses on finding cars to be restored with Freiburger and Finnegan working on them.
The “Roadkill” crew heard about L&L through word of mouth. Freiburger said it’s the best yard he’s ever seen, especially since the majority of cars have so little rust.
They selected a 1971 Pontiac T37 for their project. It’s been at L&L for anywhere between seven and 30 years, given the last registration paperwork is dated 1982.
“We’re just having fun with cars,” Freiburger said. Once the car is running, they take it on a random road trip.
“We’re going to make it run and drive it out of here,” Freiburger said.
L&L Classic Auto has been in operation for 50 years. Larry Harms owns the yard.
Jesse Johnson, who runs L&L, was excited to have the “Roadkill” team working in the garage.
“We ship parts and cars all over the world,” Johnson said. Having one of nearly 10,000 cars in the yard selected for the project is not only an honor but is fun to watch, he added.
