After a year-long hiatus, jury trials in some counties have now resumed, with social-distancing protocols in place. But Idaho’s court system is facing a backlog of cases that will take some time to get through.

Last March, the Idaho Supreme Court suspended jury trials throughout the state to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In the fall, some trials were held for a brief time in counties with a low number of COVID-19 cases. The court again suspended jury trials in December.

As a result, from April 2020 through the end of February, only one jury trial took place in Twin Falls County.

The Idaho Supreme Court recently issued an order allowing jury trials to commence on March 1 in counties that fall below a defined COVID-19 incident rate.

More than 700 jury trials are now scheduled over the next six months in Idaho’s Fifth Judicial District. This includes Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

“Quite frankly, if they were all to go (to trial) we don’t have the courtroom space for that — or the judges,” Fifth District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman said.

According to data from the judicial district, only 24 jury trials were held last year, 10 of which were held during the first quarter of the year before jury trials were suspended. This is less than half of the 53 trials that were held in 2019.

With so many cases delayed, the average number of jury trials scheduled per month for this year is 43. This is more than three times as many as the judicial district’s monthly average of 12 prior to the pandemic.

These numbers are in line with increases seen throughout the state. In his State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature in January, Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan said that prior to the pandemic, the state held an average of 197 jury trials per month. Now, that number has increased to 350.

“Unfortunately, the Idaho courts have been unable to eliminate all negative impacts caused by the pandemic,” Bevan said. “There are some proceedings which can only occur in person.”

A vast majority of those local pending cases likely won’t go to trial, Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said. In a typical year, his office charges 700 to 800 felonies a year, of which only 15 to 20 end up going to trial. In the remaining cases, the defendant either pleads guilty or reaches a negotiated settlement with Loebs’ office.

In addition to the nearly year-long pause, part of the reason there are so many jury trials scheduled at the moment is that defendants have had little motivation to settle cases while trials were suspended, Loebs told the Times-News. With trials now resuming, more of these pending cases will likely get settled out of court.

“The closer you get to a deadline, the more likely you are to act,” Loebs said. “Especially the cases where the defendants haven’t been in custody.”

Although trials were paused, the rest of the criminal justice system was still operating, meaning people were still arrested and charged with crimes. But with trials not taking place, if somebody was accused of committing a crime and they were unable to pay their bail, they remained in jail while awaiting their day in court.

Prosecutors in some states have decided not to pursue certain charges during this time to keep the jail population down, but Loebs’ office didn’t take this step. Nor did his office ask judges to issue lower bond amounts for defendants during this past year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We request bonds that we believe are necessary to protect the community and if there’s an outside pressure that says there’s no room to put somebody in jail, that’s a consideration that somebody above us needs to make,” Loebs said.

The Twin Falls County Public Defender’s Office didn’t respond to requests for comments on this story.

The Idaho Supreme Court never issued an order telling judges to issue lower bonds during the pandemic, but Wildman said judges in his district have taken the current circumstances into consideration when setting bond amounts. Judges in the district also utilized a pretrial supervision program that allows defendants to remain out of jail while awaiting their court date.

“We had people coming into the jail and nobody going out, so we had overcrowding in the jail,” Wildman said. “Then you had COVID outbreaks in the jail, so judges were sensitive to that situation.”

The Twin Falls County Jail was already dealing with overcrowding issues prior to the pandemic, so there wasn’t much room to house more defendants. Although, the county did complete a jail expansion project this winter with the use of federal CARES Act funding.

The jail, like many throughout the country, also experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in the summer, during which nearly 200 inmates tested positive for the virus within a month.

As courts begin holding trials, cases in which the defendant is in jail are given the highest priority, according to an order from the Idaho Supreme Court. Following that are other criminal cases and then civil cases.

These trials, like most other aspects of life during the pandemic, will look different than usual. Everybody is required to wear a mask unless they are speaking behind the witness stand or the podium, both of which have Plexiglas barriers in place. Jurors must be spread out to ensure social distancing and the whole process of selecting who serves on the jury has changed.

Wildman said that usually a large pool of sometimes 100 people are brought in and then questioned by attorneys from both sides of the case and the judge. But now, the pool is divided into groups of up to 30 people and the judge overseeing the case can determine how long attorneys can question the potential jurors.

Loebs said this time limit could make it difficult to weed out jurors who have biases that could affect the case.

“Maybe there’s some kind of child molesting in a person’s past or many they’ve had difficulties with the police,” Loebs said. “You have your attorney question those people to find out if there’s a hidden thing there.”

This is especially important in significant cases like the murder trial taking place in April. Loebs’ office is retrying the case of Joshua Molina, who is accused of murdering an 18-month-old girl. The case went to trial last February and ended in a hung jury.

“If you think of questioning a jury on a case like that with 15 minutes of questioning, there’s no way to even scratch the surface,” Loebs said.

But these sorts of restrictions are in place to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the courtroom. While the Idaho Supreme Court’s order allows trials to commence, it continues stipulations that would temporarily suspend trials in counties with high COVID-19 numbers.

According to the order, trials will be temporarily suspended in counties with a seven-day moving average of more than 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Trials will also be temporarily suspended in counties with a seven-day moving average between 14 and 24.9 cases per 100,000 people, along with a 14-day increase in confirmed cases.

Wildman said the courts receive this data 10 days ahead of time, meaning that the Fifth Judicial District received its data for the week beginning March 15 on Friday, March 5. According to those numbers, Blaine County is the only one in the district that can’t hold jury trials that week.

With the backlog of cases and the possibility that trials could be temporarily suspended if COVID-19 numbers spike, it could take some time before the court system returns to normal operation levels.

“I think we won’t be at normal until late fall of this year,” Loebs said. “That’s assuming we stay open. The Supreme Court could pull the plug on this tomorrow if the (COVID-19) numbers go up.”