Jury trial set for Minidoka County man charged with sex crimes

A jury trial has been set for a Minidoka County man accused of multiple counts of rape and lewd conduct with a minor that police say occurred from 2014 to 2019, court records say.

Melquiades Guevara, 67, charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old and two counts of rape of a person under 16, is scheduled to go before a jury trial March 22. Court records say the child was 6 years old when the offenses started.

A bond of $500,000 had initially been set Oct. 18 in magistrate court before a judge reduced it by half, according to court records. Dan Taylor, Guevara’s attorney from Blackfoot, filed a motion Nov. 14 hoping to use the equity on a house in Rupert owned by the defendant as collateral for the bond.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Smith filed an objection against that plan, arguing that the property did not have the equity value of the amount of the bond, records say. In addition, during Guevara’s Nov. 22 arraignment, he argued that Guevara is a flight risk and the bond should not have been lowered to $250,000.

District Judge Jonathan Brody agreed with Smith’s arguments and increased the bond to the original $500,000.

Guevara posted a surety bond of $500,000 on Nov. 29.

The case against him was filed on Oct. 17.