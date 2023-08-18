TWIN FALLS — A lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department and Filer Highway District ended in August when a jury found them not responsible for a crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Buhl woman.

Cassidee Kippes died April 8, 2018, when she was westbound in a pickup truck on 3800 North and failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. Highway 93. A northbound semi-trailer on the highway slammed into her vehicle.

Kippes’ parents, Joseph and Berdena Kippes, filed a lawsuit two years later, contending the ITD and FHD didn’t have adequate signage to warn motorists of the stop sign at the intersection.

Years of litigation followed and jury trial began July 24.

“All traffic fatalities underscore the importance of being an engaged driver,” said Jesse Barrus, Idaho Transportation district engineer, Wednesday in a written statement to the Times-News. “ITD knows that traffic safety is public safety. We remain focused on maintaining our signs and keeping them in good condition.”

Gary Norris, president of a Washington state traffic consultant business who testified for the plaintiffs, said during the trial there were deficiencies with the intersection, and some of them were outlined in reports dating to the 1990s.

A 36-inch stop sign should have been posted at the intersection instead of the 30-inch sign that was there at the time of the crash, he said, and noted that there had been recommendations to put flashing lights on the stop sign.

A tree blocked motorists from seeing a stop-ahead sign until they got within 1,000 feet of the intersection, a report said.

Under cross-examination, however, Norris admitted that the 30-inch stop sign still met traffic control regulations and that the stop-ahead sign wasn’t required to be installed. He maintained that it was the “totality” of various factors that caused inconsistency, and had the potential to confuse drivers.

Attorneys representing the defense discussed with Norris how it is impossible to know what Kippes was doing at the time of the crash, or what her focus was.

“ITD can’t force people to pay attention,” said defense attorney Michael Danielson, representing the department.

An Idaho State Police investigator went to the scene after the crash and found that glare could have been a factor in the crash.

The statement from the ITD after the trial emphasized the role drivers have when they are on the roads.

“Signs act as guides for drivers to follow at major intersections and road junctions, but it is a two-way partnership with drivers,” Barrus said. “ITD thinks about safety every day and we want all Idahoans to make it home safely.”

The Kippes’ lawsuit didn’t specify a monetary amount, only that it would be in excess of $10,000.