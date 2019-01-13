Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Calling all youth ages six-10 years for the Junior Robotics Kick-off from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.

If you want to learn more about Lego Robotics, this free event is the perfect opportunity. Find out what First Lego Robotics teams are all about and how to join or start one of your own.

Discover a sense of wonder during Mission Moon. You and your team will transport to a place where you make the rules, learn to thrive in a new environment and explore all that is around you. Design and build a moon base and make a show-me poster to share your ideas about one of the problems you will explore.

For more information, call Suzann Dolecheck at 208-734-9590.

