KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Junior Patron Circle will host a free tour of the museum’s current exhibition, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Attendees must be 21 and older. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail from the Hotel Ketchum pop-up bar as Director of Education and Humanities Katelyn Foley guides you through the exhibit. Stay to discuss the art and enjoy another cocktail — available for purchase.
The exhibition investigates the role of civic participation within American democracy — from the simple act of voting to running for office, from voicing dissent to flying the flag.
The Junior Patrons Circle is a group of youngish adults dedicated to fostering passion for arts and culture in the community and furthering the goals of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. The group seeks to involve the next generation in its programs and develop future advocates for the arts.
