West Side Story is taking the stage for JuMP Co.’s 40th anniversary.

The musical theater group for youth will present the musical, known as a modern-day version of Romeo and Juliet, Thursday through Saturday at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

Corrine Benavides, president of JuMP Co., said West Side Story hadn’t been presented by the group since the 1990s.

The show, set in Manhattan’s Upper West Side during the 1950s, pits rival teenage gang members the Jets, made up of white Americans, against the Puerto Rican Sharks, as they struggle for control of their neighborhood. Conflict and hate tries to keep true love apart.

With a cast of 55, and another dozen youths working behind the scenes, the production has turned into something beautiful, Benavides told the Times-News over the phone as she assembled makeup kits for cast members for an upcoming dress rehearsal.

“It’s above and beyond what people would expect from a youth theater program,” she said.

Rehearsals, which began in May, haven’t consisted solely of running lines, singing and dancing, but they have been accompanied by teaching moments. Director Ryker Harris, taking cues from West Side Story’s themes of love striving to rise above hatred, and the danger of racism, has spoken to cast members about those subjects.

“He (Harris) has done a great job of teaching that hate and anger is what causes division,” Benavides said, and that cast members can have a positive impact on the community.

A scene that will send audience members on a rollercoaster of emotions, board member Alli Martin said, is when male lead character Tony visits girlfriend Maria after he killed her brother in a gang fight. In the original production, it’s just them on stage, accompanied by the well-known song “Somewhere.”

Harris adjusted the scene to where all the cast members take the stage in a dreamlike sequence. The song Somewhere projects the hope that someday they can be together and peace will prevail, Benavides said.

“I cry every time I watch it,” she said.

In addition to the music and touching moments, audience members can expect lots of dancing.

Even choreographer Kiah Carpenter didn’t realize how extended the dance numbers are, and coupled with Leonard Bernstein’s jazzy sounds and Latin rhythms, it can be a complicated production to pull off, even for adults, Carpenter said.

“There are so many styles of dance,” even ballet, she said.

JuMP Co. is a scholarship-driven group, and during the Saturday matinee performance, more than $4,600 in scholarships will be announced for high school seniors in the group.

Founder Marty Mead, who started the group in 1984 to give local youth more opportunities in musical theater, is also expected to be in attendance at the Saturday afternoon show.