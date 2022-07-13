 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Julie's Clothes for Kids set for Aug. 12

Julie's clothes

Young Automotive Group's Young Caring for our Young Foundation board members Niki Ramsey and Julie Garrard help a child shop for back-to-school clothing on Friday during Julie's Clothes for Kids at the Burley Walmart in 2021.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — Julie’s Clothes for Kids, which helped 200 Mini-Cassia children with back-to-school clothing will be held this year on Aug. 12.

The fourth Young Automotive Group and Young Caring for Our Young event utilizes community volunteers to help children selected by the two school districts, to shop for new clothing.

Last year more than 250 volunteers showed up to help.

For more information on the event held at Burley Walmart, contact Sue Pehrson, 208-678-1234 or by email at juliesclothesforkids@gmail.com.

Tags

