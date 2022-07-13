Julie's Clothes for Kids set for Aug. 12

BURLEY — Julie’s Clothes for Kids, which helped 200 Mini-Cassia children with back-to-school clothing will be held this year on Aug. 12.

The fourth Young Automotive Group and Young Caring for Our Young event utilizes community volunteers to help children selected by the two school districts, to shop for new clothing.

Last year more than 250 volunteers showed up to help.

For more information on the event held at Burley Walmart, contact Sue Pehrson, 208-678-1234 or by email at juliesclothesforkids@gmail.com.