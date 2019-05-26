SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Community School has announced that its 2019 graduation speaker will be New York Times bestselling author and former Stanford University dean of freshmen Julie Lythcott-Haims.
The class of 2019 commencement ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. June 2 in the Sun Valley Pavilion. Thirty-nine seniors will graduate along with one exchange student who will receive a Certificate of Completion.
Lythcott-Haims’ first book is the 2015 New York Times bestseller “How to Raise an Adult,” which details how a parent can rob a child from developing agency by over-parenting. The book has been published in more than two dozen countries and gave rise to a TED Talk, which became one of the 2016 top talks with more than four million views. There will also be a forthcoming sequel on how to be an adult for young adults. In 2017, her second nonfiction book was published. “Real American: a Memoir” is a critically-acclaimed and award-winning memoir, which examines racism through Lythcott-Haims’ experience as a black/biracial person.
“Ms. Lythcott-Haims is an important voice in our national conversations around parenting trends, the well-being and resiliency of our children, college admissions and finding the right fit — all of which are prominent conversations within our school community,” Head of School Ben Pettit said in a statement. “Further, she is a vital voice in the conversations around opportunity, diversity, equity and inclusion in educational settings. Given her broad expertise and alignment with the school’s values, ambitions and hopes on all of these fronts, we are thrilled to have her as our graduation speaker this year.”
In addition to publishing two non-fiction books, Lythcott-Haims’ work has appeared in the New York Times, the Times Literary Supplement of London, the Chicago Tribune, the Atlantic, Parents, AsUs, “PBS News Hour,” “CBS This Morning,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” National Public Radio and its affiliates, C-SPAN, “The TD Jakes Show” and numerous podcasts and radio shows. She is also a member of the Peninsula chapter of Threshold Choir and volunteers with the hospital program No One Dies Alone. Lythcott-Haims holds a bachelor’s of arts from Stanford, a juris doctor from Harvard and a Master of Fine Arts in writing from California College of the Arts. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her partner of over 30 years, their two teenagers and her mother.
“It’s a privilege to join the Sun Valley Community School seniors as they say a final farewell to a community they hold so dear,” Lythcott-Haims said in a statement. “From my brief interaction with them, I know them to be clear, kind and bold, a wildly eclectic bunch, each part thinker, part doer, part dreamer, all eager to chart their own course in this one precious life. I cannot wait to meet them in person.”
Sun Valley Community School graduation is open to the public. However, if you plan to attend in order to hear Lythcott-Haims speak, the school requests that guests stay for the entire event and respect the special nature of the event for the graduating seniors and their families.
