A judge will consider a motion Thursday on modifying release orders of Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo, who was charged with two felonies in June after an incident with a woman on the Oregon coast.

Calbo has not been at work since the June 3 incident in which the victim said Calbo strangled her and committed other acts of violence, to the point of putting her “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” according to the complaint against him.

The victim works in the Jerome County Judicial Annex, and as a condition of his release from jail, Calbo was ordered to stay away from the victim’s place of employment, meaning Calbo has essentially been locked out of his job.

The victim has filed a declaration with the Lincoln County, Oregon, court, indicating that she is in favor of the motion, and looks forward to him resuming his job.

“I want (him) to be able to continue to work and perform his duties, meaning that he needs to be able to go to the Jerome County Judicial Annex for work purposes,” she wrote. “There is building security, and I have no concerns regarding (him) going to the Jerome County Judicial Annex.”

She said Calbo was “very intoxicated” when the alleged criminal acts occurred in Oregon and said he is enrolled in an in-patient treatment facility for alcohol abuse and said further counseling and treatment will be needed.

She has completed a domestic violence education and safety class, and she promised to keep the court informed of any future incidents of domestic violence.

Sheryl Bachart, a judge for the 17th Judicial District Circuit Court in Oregon, will hear arguments Thursday morning via video conferencing.

Jerome County Commissioners Ben Crouch and Charles Howell didn’t return phone calls to the Times-News on Monday, but in prior interviews said they had been in communication with Calbo and hoped to sit down with him to discuss options, but so far it had not occurred and didn’t know for sure where Calbo was living.

Commissioners hired the Jerome law firm Williams Meservy & Larsen in June to discuss legal questions regarding Calbo’s situation.

Shortly after Calbo was charged, Howell said he was confident Calbo would do what is best for Jerome County residents.

Calbo faces felony charges of strangulation and coercion, and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and menacing.

The day after the alleged incident, the victim played for police a 20-minute-long audio recording she made in which a male voice, which she identified as being Calbo’s, is heard yelling and swearing, along with saying, “I should just kill you,” and similar phrases, while the woman screams loudly to be let go, court documents say.

