Judge OKs psychiatric exam for Wendell kidnapping suspect

WENDELL — A judge has ordered a psychiatric assessment for a man accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple hours in October.

Jeffery Ray O’Howell, 27, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, grand theft by possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Two preliminary hearings scheduled in November had been continued and another preliminary hearing Friday ended after the defense discussed a motion to have O’Howell undergo a psychiatric examination “to determine his capacity to understand proceedings against him,” records say.

Magistrate Judge Casey Robinson signed off the motion filed by public defender Joseph James.

The exam will be conducted by an employee of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and be paid for by Gooding County, Robinson ruled.

Law enforcement officers were called to a Wendell apartment at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 after a report that a woman, who had her three children with her, was being held against her will. Police said O’Howell was armed with a handgun and was the under the influence of drugs, according to the victim.

The incident ended at 5:20 p.m. when the woman and her children, along with O’Howell, came out of the apartment.

Along with a Glock handgun, O'Howell had a “bundle” of currency in his possession, police said. Authorities also said they found meth in a backpack belonging to O’Howell.