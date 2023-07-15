The number of defendants listed on a complaint filed against the City of Burley in April over a water and sewer development agreement is expected to increase after a ruling by a judge.

Administrative District Judge Eric Wildman ruled Wednesday that the complaint, which names the city of Burley as the sole defendant, must, as outlined by Idaho Code, include all parties who have a claim or any interest which would be affected by a declaratory judgment.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and several other landowners are expected to be named on an amended complaint that attorney Don Chisholm, acting for the client and former Mayor Jon Anderson, plans to file.

The church is building a temple on the southeast edge of the city and others plan to develop property for homes.

“Our response to the motion was that Jon would be willing to join any party the judge deemed to be an indispensable party, so dismissal for failure to join them as defendants would have been inappropriate,” Chisholm wrote in a written statement to the Times-News.

Cory Stegelmeier, an Idaho Falls attorney, represented the city during the hearing.

Stegelmeier argued that the complaint should be dismissed on several grounds. In addition to not all interested parties being named in the lawsuit, he said Anderson lacks standing to bring his action.

Anderson “hasn’t been harmed at all” by the development agreement, Stegelmeier told Wildman.

Wildman did not address the lack of standing argument in his order, and wrote that in the event Anderson chooses to amend the complaint, the court will schedule a future hearing to take up the issue.

The amended complaint needs to be filed on or before July 28, otherwise, the court will enter an order dismissing the complaint.

Besides the church, five other parties — property owners LeRoy and Ronda Funk, Lisa Funk, Carol Fowler, DDBL Investors LLC, and Garth and Patricia Heidel — are identified in the development agreement that the city says would provide infrastructure for future housing in addition to making sewer and water lines accessible to the temple.

Anderson contends the violation of the Idaho Constitution and religious favoritism in the development agreement.

The mayor and all six council members of the city and key appointed officials are members of the LDS Church, Anderson said.

City officials, meanwhile, say they did not grant any favors to the church through the development agreement, and that the project will benefit the public because much of the involved property was recently annexed, conceptually planned for hundreds of homes and includes a 72-acre city-owned parcel adjacent to the temple that may become a city recreational complex with a pool.

The lawsuit asks for the court to rule on whether the interest-free loans to property owners who elected not to participate in the project funding were unconstitutional; whether the church is not a licensed public works contractor and not authorized to contract out the water and sewer lines to the new temple site, whether the delegation of the purchasing function for the lines to the church for the city’s portion of the work was unlawful; whether the city’s declaration as sole source did not exempt the city from competitive bidding laws; whether payment to the church for the city’s share of costs was unlawful; and whether the city council’s actions with the development agreement is void because it was negotiated in private meetings.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.