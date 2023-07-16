Reinforcements are Twin Falls bound for the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team.
The Golden Eagles earned the transfer commitment of Three Rivers College’s Jordan Hamilton, according to JUCO Advocate Brandon Goble on Twitter. Hamilton becomes the fifth commitment for the 2023-24 season.
JUCO transfer 6’6 G Jordan Hamilton has committed to CSI.Hamilton was a standout at JA48 and will be one of the more highly sought after players in JUCO this year. pic.twitter.com/zIj1JPfJIK— JUCOadvocate - Brandon Goble (@JUCOadvocate) July 16, 2023
Hamilton joins McNeese State University transfer Walker Timme, Glendale Community College transfer Cassius Carmichael, South Carolina prep star Isaac Hawkins and Canyon Ridge High School star Sam Lupumba.
People are also reading…
CSI, months removed from a NJCAA Tournament appearance with an undefeated regular season and a national No. 1 ranking, are reloading after it sent seven players to four-year institutions.
Those were Isaiah Moses (UC Riverside), Rob Whaley (UNLV), Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly), Nate Meithof (Oregon State), Hasan Abdul-Hakim (UT Rio Grande Valley), Ga’Khari LaCount (Barry University) and Garrett Hawkes (Eastern Oregon).
Moses is the third CSI men’s player to commit to play at college basketball’s highest level for the 2023-24 season, joining Rob Whaley (UNLV) and Nate Meithof (Oregon State).
CSI ace Josh Trentadue wins Region 18 Pitcher of the Year award, while Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly) and Kali Haizlip (Texas-Arlington) sign to play NCAA Division I basketball next season.
Two assistant coaches also left. Ryan Lundgren took the head job at NAIA Carroll College in Montana while Dawson Henshaw accepted an assistant job at NAIA Montana Western. The two schools compete in the Frontier Conference.
College of Southern Idaho associate head coach Ryan Lundgren became Carroll College's men's basketball coach on Monday morning.
Hamilton, a rising sophomore guard, averaged 12.8 points per game with a 32.3% 3-point mark. He also shot 36.9% from the field with 5.9 rebounds per game.
He chose CSI over offers from several NCAA Division I schools, including Central Michigan, Fresno State, Arkansas State and many others.