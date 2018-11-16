Try 1 month for 99¢
A newly installed donated sign points toward the Jubilee House in 2017 in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Jubilee House, a faith-based recovery home for women in the Magic Valley, will host a Stuff-the-Bus event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Grocery Outlet, 2318 Addison Ave. E. near Eastland Drive.

Volunteers and members of Jubilee House will be at the doors passing out a list of needed items. Shoppers may choose to purchase any items on the list, and volunteers will help stuff those donations into the Jubilee House van on the customer's way back to their car.

“There are certain items that we just don’t see donated throughout the year, and this is an opportunity for the community to help us fill our freezer and pack our pantry,” Director Linda Brownell said in a statement.

For more information, call 208-736-2566.

