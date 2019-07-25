POCATELLO — The Idaho’s Hometown Hero organization committee wants to know, “Who is your hero?” It is accepting nominations for the 2019 Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal until Tuesday. To nominate someone, go to jrmfoundation.org/nominate/.
The selected medalists will be honored at the 9th annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony Sept. 7 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello.
Established in 2011 by the JRM Foundation for Humanity, Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal pays tribute to those who show unique characteristics and achievements while displaying remarkable commitment to creating better and safer communities across the state of Idaho. The honorees illustrate outstanding qualities in their personal and professional lives and continue to preserve and promote the richness of Idaho, ultimately creating a stronger community for the future.
The Idaho Hometown Hero Award focuses on individuals who are not only sharing their resources but also their valuable time, intellect and ideas today for a better tomorrow including breaking boundaries. The JRM Foundation would like to discover and award those important individuals who enhance the lives of future generations by their contributions today.
The selected medalists will be a few distinguished Idaho citizens who characterize a life dedicated to the Idaho method of hard work, self-improvement and community service while embodying the spirit of philanthropy and showing a remarkable commitment to the improvement of Idaho.
For more information, go to jrmfoundation.org.
