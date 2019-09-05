POCATELLO — The JRM Foundation for Humanity will honor its medalists at the ninth annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards and Gala Celebration with the theme “Breaking Boundaries.”
The Saturday event will honor individuals who are not only sharing their resources but also their valuable time, intellect and ideas for a better tomorrow.
Local Idaho Hometown Hero medalists include the following:
Luke Mickelson of Twin Falls
Luke Mickelson was looking for a service project for his church youth when he heard about a family whose children were sleeping on the floor. From there, he started building beds for the family’s children. Soon after, Mickelson began building many more beds to make sure no kid sleeps on the floor in Twin Falls. He turned his desire to help into the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Mickelson quit his job and sold his personal items to help fund the non-profit. Today, it has numerous chapters across the U.S. Mickelson has been featured on CNN Heroes of 2018 and other television programs as well as in other media for his endeavor. He says that just a few hours in his warehouse building a bed is changing a child’s life experience. Having a place to sleep and a bed to call your own, when nothing in life is predictable, is a beautiful gift of security.
Muffy Davis of Sun Valley
Muffy Davis was one of the top ranked U.S. Junior Ski Racers in the late 1980s. She was not only poised to be named to the U.S. National Ski Team, but her racing ability would have allowed her to attain her childhood dream of competing in the Winter Olympics. One morning, skiing at over 45 mph, Davis went through a safety fence on a downhill training course and hit her head and back on a tree — leaving her paralyzed from the chest down. Davis then put all of her energy into learning how to live in a wheelchair. She graduated from Stanford University, competed and won medals in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Paralympic Games, was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, became a valued member of countless committees and foundations supporting the disabled community, got married to the love of her life and had a beautiful daughter. After undergoing surgery to fuse her C4 and C5 vertebrae, Davis won back-to-back world titles in hand-cycling and competed in the 2012 London Paralympic Games for the U.S. Her success in London earned her a Guinness World Record for the most gold medals won in road-cycling in a Paralympic Games. In 2017, Davis was nominated by the United States Olympic Committee to run for a seat on the International Paralympic Committee’s governing board and was elected to serve a four-year term. In addition to sports competition and representation and public speaking, Davis is serving her first term as a representative for District 26 in the Idaho State Legislature. She will be the keynote speaker at the Idaho Hometown Hero Awards and Gala Celebration.
The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday with the Konner Car Show, which is free to the public, until 6 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. In addition, the site will host the JRM Foundation’s Partner Expo with a live band from 3 to 6 p.m. — also free to the public. All participants will learn about the work and meet the supporters and partner charities of the JRM Foundation.
At 6 p.m., the Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which is free to the public, will take place along with the keynote speech. Following the medal ceremony will be the dinner and gala event celebration at 7 p.m. These are a ticketed event at the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center.
Established in 2011, Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal pays tribute to those who show unique characteristics, achievements and remarkable commitment to creating better, safer communities across the state of Idaho.
To purchase gala tickets and for sponsorship information, go to jrmfoundation.org/shop.
