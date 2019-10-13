TWIN FALLS — Jim Jones, former Idaho attorney general and state Supreme Court justice, returned from service in Vietnam 50 years ago. He says the U.S. has repeatedly ignored the lessons that should have been learned in that tragic war — invading Iraq on false pretenses and now betraying the Kurds who fought the Islamic State for us in Syria.
Jones will share his Vietnam experience and how it informed his view of American foreign policy at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milner’s Gate, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. He will speak about his recently-released Vietnam memoir, “Vietnam: Can’t Get You Out of My Mind.”
Jones previously wrote “A Little Dam Problem,” a blow-by-blow account of a major water fight between Idaho Power Company and the state of Idaho that happened during his tenure as attorney general. The book brought Jones the 2017 Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities Award.
Jones writes non-fiction while his wife, Kelly Florence Jones, is a writer of fiction. A 1966 graduate of Twin Falls High School, she has published five novels set in foreign locales — Paris, Florence, Munich and Prague. Her fifth and latest novel, “Bloodline and Wine,” is a mystery set on a wine estate in Tuscany. It involves two of the characters from her Prague novel who work to solve crimes committed at the winery.
Kelly Florence Jones will discuss the Tuscan mystery and the workings of a two-writer household at the Tuesday joint book event.
