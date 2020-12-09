Joining a time-honored tradition: Cutting a Christmas tree in the woods

SOUTH HILLS — As my son and I began our drive to the forests of the South Hills in search of our family Christmas tree, I kept envisioning the opening scene of “Christmas Vacation” and hearing the infamous words of Clark Griswold say, “Its not going in our yard Russ, its going in our living room.”

Although we did drive through open farm land and up snowy winding roads, we did not get run off the road, become lodged underneath a log truck or jump a snow bank.

What we did do was buy a $10 Christmas tree cutting permit from the Rock Creek General Store, park next to several other tree cutters at Diamond Field Jack and hike into the woods looking for the perfect tree.

The distant sounds of snowmobiles and side-by-sides echoed through the forest as we began our journey. The snow crunched below our boots as we walked west. Hiking in packed snow with a 4-year-old was easier than I thought, and he didn’t seem to mind it either.

After only 15 minutes of hiking and several snowball fights later, we reached a small grove of firs just off the main trail. The wind was light, the sun was bright and as we made our way to the grove, it dawned on me this was the first time I’d ventured into the forest to cut a live tree. How hard could it be?