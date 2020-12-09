Joining a time-honored tradition: Cutting a Christmas tree in the woods

SOUTH HILLS — As my son and I began our drive to the forests of the South Hills in search of our family Christmas tree, I kept envisioning the opening scene of “Christmas Vacation” and hearing the infamous words of Clark Griswold say, “Its not going in our yard Russ, its going in our living room.”
Although we did drive through open farm land and up snowy winding roads, we did not get run off the road, become lodged underneath a log truck or jump a snow bank.
What we did do was buy a $10 Christmas tree cutting permit from the Rock Creek General Store, park next to several other tree cutters at Diamond Field Jack and hike into the woods looking for the perfect tree.
The distant sounds of snowmobiles and side-by-sides echoed through the forest as we began our journey. The snow crunched below our boots as we walked west. Hiking in packed snow with a 4-year-old was easier than I thought, and he didn’t seem to mind it either.
After only 15 minutes of hiking and several snowball fights later, we reached a small grove of firs just off the main trail. The wind was light, the sun was bright and as we made our way to the grove, it dawned on me this was the first time I’d ventured into the forest to cut a live tree. How hard could it be?
Even in 25 degree weather, sweat began to soak my beanie as I knelt in the snow while my son looked on. Within 30 seconds, he wished to join in. Sawing the base of the tree felt like it took eons as he insisted he help, yet to my surprise the cutting only took five minutes. At last I gave him a chance to finish the cut after wet jeans and cold knees set in. As the small tree tipped over, he rejoiced in victory; his prize was downed with bow saw overhead.
Another family was walking up the road as we walked down with our tree and I distinctly remember one woman saying, “he is so cute,” referring to his determined dragging the tree down the trail. Little did he know he was doing the heavy lifting — I was carrying the saw — but as we reached the turn off to the parking lot, one last snowball fight broke out before we returned to the car.
Bound to the roof with twine, the holiday tree was firmly fixed to our front-wheel drive sled as we departed the forest. At home, decorations were placed on the small boughs with twinkly lights and garland draping all around the 7-foot tall fir. The beginning of a new tradition had started.
Cutting your own tree
Permits for cutting Christmas trees for personal, family use in the Sawtooth National Forest, are now available for purchase and are valid until Dec. 31.
The permit allows people to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet. A limit of one tree per family or organization. Permits will be available at several locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas.
Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees such as Lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine, are available.
