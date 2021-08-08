'Join the Fun in '21': Jerome County Fair and Rodeo starts Monday

JEROME — Fairgoers are in for six days of fun starting noon Monday at the county fairgrounds.
Even without a carnival last year during the pandemic, the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo saw a good number of visitors, vendor coordinator Jacee Lancaster told the Times-News.
“We had big numbers last year,” Lancaster said, adding that she anticipates an even bigger turnout this week. “We were one of the only fairs around because of the virus.”
Brown’s Amusements returns to the midway Wednesday through Saturday. The carnival is one of the fair’s biggest attractions, she said, with major rides such as the Freakout, the Gravitron, the Zipper and the Gondola Wheel.
Plan to bring your appetite — Brown’s food vendors will provide such fair favorites as fried dough funnel cakes, Cajun chicken on a stick, and jumbo turkey legs.
Carnival hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. All-day ride passes will be available at the gate for $35.
Big events in the DePew Arena begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the first of three rodeos sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Gates open at 5:30 on Monday (Family Night when adults pay half price with a non-perishable food donation and all children under 12 get in free), Tuesday (Patriot Night when all veterans and active members of the military get in free) and Wednesday (Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night).
At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, one of the nation’s top tribute “hair” bands, Spandex Nation, will take the stage in the DePew Arena, performing such ‘80s rock classics as Van Halen’s “Jump,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Wyoming-born singer and songwriter Ian Munsick will bring his brand of country music to the DePew Arena. Jerome’s own EllieMae Millenkamp, who gained national attention when she was picked as a Team Blake contestant on Season 17 of “The Voice,” will also perform.
Grandstand and pit seating are available for both concerts.
And, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 2021 county fair will bring mud drag racing excitement to the DePew Arena. Knock Out Mud Drags include stock car racing, super-stock racing and modified racing, plus a scavenger hunt for cash-filled eggs hidden in the mud, and mud tug-of-war competitions. Drivers’ registration for the mud drags starts at noon. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Free entertainment — magic shows, exhibits and livestock events — abounds at the fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. until closing Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the fairgrounds is free.