'Join the Fun in '21': Jerome County Fair and Rodeo starts Monday

JEROME — Fairgoers are in for six days of fun starting noon Monday at the county fairgrounds.

Even without a carnival last year during the pandemic, the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo saw a good number of visitors, vendor coordinator Jacee Lancaster told the Times-News.

“We had big numbers last year,” Lancaster said, adding that she anticipates an even bigger turnout this week. “We were one of the only fairs around because of the virus.”

Brown’s Amusements returns to the midway Wednesday through Saturday. The carnival is one of the fair’s biggest attractions, she said, with major rides such as the Freakout, the Gravitron, the Zipper and the Gondola Wheel.

Plan to bring your appetite — Brown’s food vendors will provide such fair favorites as fried dough funnel cakes, Cajun chicken on a stick, and jumbo turkey legs.

Carnival hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. All-day ride passes will be available at the gate for $35.

