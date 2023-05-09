The second annual John K. Wilson Scholarship Scramble is set for June 10 at the Twin Falls Golf Course.

The fundraiser is in honor of the late Twin Falls Police Lt. John Wilson, a 22-year veteran of the police force who died of pancreatic cancer, founded by his niece Miranda Wilson.

“Wilson served many communities throughout his life and one group he especially focused on was the youth,” the foundation page said.

All proceeds will aid students pursuing degrees related to first responders.

The event is for golfers of all skill levels and will feature a raffle and lunch. Those interested can register through the Twin Falls Police Department's Facebook page or online at john-k-wilson-scholarship-foundation.square.site

For questions, call Josh at 208-293-6888 or email hayesgolf284@gmail.com.

Registration will include 18 holes of golf with cart and lunch; the price for team registration is $280.