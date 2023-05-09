TWIN FALLS — Enjoy some food, golf and support the community's youth.

The second annual John K. Wilson Scholarship Scramble is set for June 10 at the Twin Falls Golf Course.

The fundraiser is in honor of the late Twin Falls Police Lt. John Wilson, a 22-year veteran of the police force who died of pancreatic cancer, founded by his niece Miranda Wilson.

“Wilson served many communities throughout his life and one group he especially focused on was the youth,” the foundation page said.

All proceeds raised will aid students pursuing degrees related to first responders.

The event is for golfers of all skill sets and will feature a raffle and lunch. Those interested can register through the Twin Fall Police Department's Facebook page or at the website, john-k-wilson-scholarship-foundation.square.site

Otherwise, questions can be directed to Josh Hayes at 208-293-6888 or by email at hayesgolf284@gmail.com.

Registration will include 18 holes of golf with cart and lunch; the price for team registration is $280.