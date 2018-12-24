TWIN FALLS — Relatively few southern Idahoans were jobless just before the holidays, at least according to estimates from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The state agency estimates Idaho’s statewide unemployment fell to 2.6 percent in November. And in south-central Idaho, the unemployment rate was 2.3 percent. Both rates were 0.1 percent lower than a month ago.
In retail, Twin Falls had lost some jobs earlier in the year with the closure of Macy’s and Sears, Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. But with an influx of new businesses near the I.B. Perrine Bridge, “We’ve more than made up for that.”
Manufacturing is also showing good growth, up 4.7 percent statewide. But while multiple companies have announced expansions this year, Roeser doesn’t expect that trend to continue into 2019.
“You can only tap into scarce resources like labor for so long,” Roeser said.
Online job postings have continued to decline, with only 2,323 jobs posted in November.
Meanwhile, Olive Garden said it expects to hire 150 people, which will be another strain on the tight workforce, Roeser said. But this could encourage some other restaurants to raise wages. Currently, restaurants can hire waitresses at $3.35 per hour plus tips.
“It’ll be interesting to see if a lot of ‘em go up to minimum wage,” Roeser said. “And a lot of them may. We will continue to see more restaurants show up —there’s just no doubt.”
The combined civilian labor force of south-central Idaho’s eight counties has grown 0.7 percent over a year ago. That’s about half the growth the region had seen at this time last year, she said. The combined labor force is estimated at 101,343 — and 2,282 of those were unemployed.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s labor participation rate has declined over the year by about 850 people per month. The labor participation rate is calculated using the percentage of people who are 16 and older and are working or looking for work. Idaho’s rate is at 63.4 percent, down from 64 percent at the start of the year. Roeser estimates the decline to be in part a result of people retiring over the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.