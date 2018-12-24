Try 1 month for 99¢
C3 hiring file
Buy Now

Sayrd Iverson, talent acquisition manager for C3, talks to attendees during the Career and Job Expo hosted by Times-News on April 5, 2017, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Relatively few southern Idahoans were jobless just before the holidays, at least according to estimates from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The state agency estimates Idaho’s statewide unemployment fell to 2.6 percent in November. And in south-central Idaho, the unemployment rate was 2.3 percent. Both rates were 0.1 percent lower than a month ago.

In retail, Twin Falls had lost some jobs earlier in the year with the closure of Macy’s and Sears, Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. But with an influx of new businesses near the I.B. Perrine Bridge, “We’ve more than made up for that.”

Manufacturing is also showing good growth, up 4.7 percent statewide. But while multiple companies have announced expansions this year, Roeser doesn’t expect that trend to continue into 2019.

“You can only tap into scarce resources like labor for so long,” Roeser said.

Online job postings have continued to decline, with only 2,323 jobs posted in November.

Meanwhile, Olive Garden said it expects to hire 150 people, which will be another strain on the tight workforce, Roeser said. But this could encourage some other restaurants to raise wages. Currently, restaurants can hire waitresses at $3.35 per hour plus tips.

“It’ll be interesting to see if a lot of ‘em go up to minimum wage,” Roeser said. “And a lot of them may. We will continue to see more restaurants show up —there’s just no doubt.”

The combined civilian labor force of south-central Idaho’s eight counties has grown 0.7 percent over a year ago. That’s about half the growth the region had seen at this time last year, she said. The combined labor force is estimated at 101,343 — and 2,282 of those were unemployed.

Meanwhile, Idaho’s labor participation rate has declined over the year by about 850 people per month. The labor participation rate is calculated using the percentage of people who are 16 and older and are working or looking for work. Idaho’s rate is at 63.4 percent, down from 64 percent at the start of the year. Roeser estimates the decline to be in part a result of people retiring over the summer.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments