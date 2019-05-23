TWIN FALLS — Thirty consecutive months.
That’s how long the unemployment rate in south-central Idaho has been at or below 3%, according to the latest estimates released last week by the Idaho Department of Labor. The Magic Valley’s jobless rate dropped slightly in April to 2.4%.
“All indications are that the economy is bustling along,” Regional Economist Jan Roeser said in an emailed report to the Times-News.
Continuing claims dropped from 673 to 507 between March and April.
The region’s labor force, meanwhile, has grown 1.6% over the year, lower than the statewide growth of 2%. Minidoka and Cassia Counties, however, have had significantly higher labor force growth over the year, at 3.3% and 3.4% respectively.
April’s online job postings for the region were estimated to be 4.5% higher from a year ago, with 3,215 jobs posted over the month. That’s a departure from a recent trend of job posting decreases.
Idaho’s statewide jobless rate was 2.8% in April, having been at or below 3% for 17 consecutive months. Nationally, unemployment sits at 3.6%.
Here’s a breakdown of April unemployment rates around the Magic Valley:
Blaine County: 2.5%
Camas County: 2.4%
Cassia County: 2.2%
Gooding County: 2.4%
Jerome County: 2.4%
Lincoln County: 3.6%
Minidoka County: 2.4%
Twin Falls County: 2.4%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.