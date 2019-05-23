{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Thirty consecutive months.

That’s how long the unemployment rate in south-central Idaho has been at or below 3%, according to the latest estimates released last week by the Idaho Department of Labor. The Magic Valley’s jobless rate dropped slightly in April to 2.4%.

“All indications are that the economy is bustling along,” Regional Economist Jan Roeser said in an emailed report to the Times-News.

Continuing claims dropped from 673 to 507 between March and April.

The region’s labor force, meanwhile, has grown 1.6% over the year, lower than the statewide growth of 2%. Minidoka and Cassia Counties, however, have had significantly higher labor force growth over the year, at 3.3% and 3.4% respectively.

April’s online job postings for the region were estimated to be 4.5% higher from a year ago, with 3,215 jobs posted over the month. That’s a departure from a recent trend of job posting decreases.

Idaho’s statewide jobless rate was 2.8% in April, having been at or below 3% for 17 consecutive months. Nationally, unemployment sits at 3.6%.

Here’s a breakdown of April unemployment rates around the Magic Valley:

Blaine County: 2.5%

Camas County: 2.4%

Cassia County: 2.2%

Gooding County: 2.4%

Jerome County: 2.4%

Lincoln County: 3.6%

Minidoka County: 2.4%

Twin Falls County: 2.4%

