Job fair and hiring event

A job fair and hiring event will take place Nov. 7 in Twin Falls.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

TWIN FALLS — Find a new career by connecting with local employers. The Idaho Department of Labor will hold a job fair and hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Plant Therapy, 510 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. This event is free and open to the public. Stop by and explore today’s current and future career opportunities.

Employers participating in this event are eager to meet job seekers, students and the community. They will explain general information about their industry, as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations. 

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume. About 25 employers will be there. Many of them will be actively recruiting for open positions.

For more information, call Kent at 208-735-2500, ext. 3822, or Randy at 208-735-2500, ext. 3653, or go to labor.idaho.gov.

