JIVE! preps song and dance for spring showcase

Twin Falls High School’s JIVE! choir is putting the final touches on its spring showcase with director Joseph Casperson, who retires at the end of the school year. Casperson has led the group since he began teaching at the school in 1999.

The choir is made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors who love to sing and dance and are willing to put in a huge time commitment to make the show happen.

Olivia Garcia is a senior who has sung with JIVE! since her sophomore year, and she’s ready to do her final showcase.

“JIVE! is something I really love doing,” Garcia said. “I’ve made so many memories and good friends from it. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, and different religious views, but we all come together and do something beautiful.”

Garcia said she particularly likes one song in which she performs a lead role, “This is Me,” from the Greatest Showman.

“I feel like it’s a very powerful song and I feel like it represents a lot of people, so I’m glad that I get to show that off,” she said.

Want to attend Joe Casperson's last JIVE performance? Five performances of the JIVE Spring Showcase are scheduled at 7 p.m. April 20 through 23 with a matinee at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Roper Auditorium on the Twin Falls High School campus.

Noah Darrow, a senior, has committed to JIVE! for three years as well, and he said most of the performers in the group have other extracurriculars as well.

“It takes a certain kind of person to do it because it is a ton of work,“ Darrow said. “But people that are dedicated and love to sing and dance just fit in perfectly here. It’s just such a fun atmosphere.”

Darrow, who is involved in student leadership at Twin Falls High School, said JIVE! stands out for being a unique institution with a storied history.

“There’s really nothing like JIVE! in the Magic Valley,” Darrow said. “JIVE! is such a production, we’ve been around over 20 years, and it’s just amazing.”

The theme of the spring showcase is Casperson’s favorites, and he said he’s put as many of his favorite pieces as would fit in a reasonable amount of time.

“I’m doing all my favorites,” he said. “If it’s in the show it’s because I really love it.”

In addition to the medley of songs from The Greatest Showman, JIVE! will perform selections from Mary Poppins and Les Misérables, something Casperson is pleased to describe as a big accomplishment for nonprofessional singers.

“This is a stretch for high school students anywhere,” Casperson said. “That’s a professional singing voice, doing all those parts.”

Part of what makes the experience rewarding for Casperson is to see young people really learn to perform and appreciate great music.

“It’s been great seeing these kids appreciate great music,” he said. “They learn to love it and perform it with passion, and it’s very rewarding for them and for me.

“And I’m going to miss that.”

After running the choir program for more than 20 years, Casperson said he’s seeing the children of his early students now joining the choir. He said he’ll get approached after the performances by former students who thank him for the experiences they had singing in high school.

“Students look back on their teachers and thank them some day,” Casperson said. “I’m very fortunate when they thank me after the concert. It’s a rich reward for a school teacher. And I’m going to miss it, but I’m looking forward to other things, too.”

