Twin Falls show choir "JIVE!" is kicking spring off right with its latest showcase.

On Thursday evening, the crew dove in to a dress rehearsal at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

The show plays at 7 p.m. nightly from Wednesday to Saturday. Also a matinee plays at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Seats are first come, first served, and tickets can be purchased at the door or at tfhsjive.com.

PHOTOS: JIVE — Spring Concert JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up JIVE! Spring showcase coming right up Jive! | Spring Showcase coming