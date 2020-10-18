Jim Schouten, Candidate for Twin Falls County commissioner

Since 1986, I have lived in southern Idaho. For 32 years I've been married to my wife, Lori. We have raised three children with seven grandchildren. We ran our construction business for 28 years. We've also gotten into farming for the last five years.
I feel our county is feeling growing pains. We have been very fortunate to have large business growth. That also brings people growth. Our infrastructure is feeling the pains of the growth. Our future will need various updates and improvements from public services, roads, and, yes, even jail expansion or improvement. Things like getting the county's comprehensive plan in order to give better direction to all divisions such as Planning and Zoning, highway districts and so on. As an independent, I have no party agenda. I am not a career politician. I will stick to my commitment to fulfill my term and work for the people of Twin Falls county.
I feel the commission needs to be more diverse — they now all come from the same background. Covid has made it more of a challenge for governing. I feel our biggest challenges may yet be to come from this. I feel if we all work together through this and be thoughtful of others we can get through this. Get out and support your local business they need us all even if it is six feet apart.
Retaining and helping locals get what they need to survive is what I do believe in. So in all a vote for me is a vote for you. I believe in the Magic of our valley.
