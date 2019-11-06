{{featured_button_text}}
Boat raising
Courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

ROGERSON — A team from Twin Falls and Cassia counties returned to Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir Tuesday to recover the boat that was involved in a fatal accident Friday.

The 18-person team, which included five divers and used three boats, worked from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. to bring the boat to shore.

Eugene Holm, 80, of Heyburn, died in the incident.

"The teams used air lift bags to raise the boat off the bottom of the reservoir and slowly pulled the vessel to the dock," a Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office statement said. "Once they had the boat closer to the docks they added more bags to gain more lift and used a winch on a truck to pull the boat in. They then used a pump to get water out of the boat so it could float enough to get in on the trailer."

The accident happened when the exhaust manifold blew apart leaving about a five-inch hole, said Lt. Daron Brown. Water rushed in and filled the boat. He said it would have filled quickly. Jim Wilson, 65, of Jerome, survived the accident and confirmed he heard a loud bang and saw the water coming in before he dialed 911.

