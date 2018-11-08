TWIN FALLS — Jersey Mike’s Subs is the latest tenant to announce it’s moving into a retail building near the Twin Falls Walmart.
The sub sandwich franchise received a permit for two wall signs in October. The company’s website says the restaurant is “scheduled to open soon” at 163 Cheney Drive W., Suite D. Developer Gerald Martens said the space should be ready by Feb. 1.
The multi-tenant retail building is under construction on the south side of Cheney Drive West across the street from Walmart. This is the same building where Core Cycle studio received a permit last month for a $100,000 tenant improvement remodel. Metro PCS also received a permit for a $15,000 tenant improvement remodel.
The building now has all its tenants lined up — and still, businesses are clamoring for more spaces in that area, Martens said.
“I’ve got three more wanting a space right now,” he said.
Martens estimates Core Cycle or State Farm Insurance will be the first to open, in December. Among the last tenants to open will be an ice cream shop featuring Reed’s Dairy ice cream and a Hong Kong Restaurant, by March.
Twin Falls kicked off its fiscal year issuing 372 total building-related permits in October, a 24.4 percent uptick from that month last year. And it's a decent start following a year of record permits, too.
While there were only two new commercial buildings approved, the city had more commercial additions and remodels than a year ago. Twin Falls also issued 28 permits for single-family homes, 133 percent increase from the 12 issued in October 2017.
Martens said he’s getting ready to submit a permit for a medical office building in Twin Falls and plans for another retail building will be submitted before the end of the year. Location and traffic is a big driver of business interest, Martens said.
Here are some other October commercial building permits of interest:
Clif Bar
- Received two accessory building permits for the structural support ground mount and carport mount for its solar panels. The value of both projects combined is about $4.7 million.
Costco
- Got a permit for a concrete slab below the refrigeration units at 731 Pole Line Road. The work was valued at $30,000.
Henningsen Cold Storage
- Received a permit for site improvements for its trailer yard at 391 Victory Ave., valued at $50,000.
Hive Hot Yoga
- Got a permit for a $50,000 remodel to make 834 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. into a yoga studio.
The Housing Company
- Received a permit to repair a wall at 475 Caswell Ave. W., No. 408, due to car damage. The project was valued at $12,073.
Idaho Power
- Received a permit for a $92,000 modular office building at 1645 Highland Ave. E.
Jalopy Jungle
- Received a permit to demolish a commercial building at 878 Madrona St. S. with a project value of $2,500.
Papa Murphy’s
- Received a permit for a $69,800 new shell building with a pickup window at 1778 Harrison St.
River Ridge Apartments
- Received two building permits to remodel assisting living units to apartments at 640 Filer Ave. W. The combined value of the construction was estimated at $45,670.
Rocket Express Car Wash
- Received a permit for improvements for additional vacuums, a project valued at $85,000, at 1122 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Whiskey Creek Saloon & Grill
- The bar, along with other retail tenants in the building, received a permit to replace the damaged rear roof cover at 213 Fifth Ave. S., valued at about $3,216.
