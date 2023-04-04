Serving as a magistrate judge in Jerome County, Thomas Borresen was in the perfect position.

He loved the community of Jerome, small enough to know a large percentage of the residents, and to serve them.

“It wasn’t just a job for him,” his son, Drew, told the Times-News. “It was truly his life’s calling.”

Borresen, who had a huge impact on Jerome County, died March 14 at the age of 73. He was the longest-serving magistrate judge in the county, serving from 1993 to 2018.

He left a legacy, so much so that days after he died, county commissioners passed a resolution to re-name the county’s judicial annex the Thomas H. Borresen Judicial Complex and requested flags be lowered to half-staff. April 3 will also be known as Judge Borresen Day, to be observed on that day every year.

Borresen had an “uncanny” ability to see something from a neutral viewpoint and determine the best path forward, Drew Borresen said. And that trait didn’t just serve him in court, but in family life as well.

“When I was a child and now as a parent, I can see what kids do: They push buttons to test their limits and boundaries,” he said. “No matter how many buttons I pushed with him, he never got angry and upset and lost control of his emotions.”

There was that one time, however, the day his father officiated at his wedding 15 years ago.

“That was the only time I saw him tear up,” the younger Borresen said. “It made almost the whole procession of 300 people start crying because of the emotion involved with it.”

But outside of his work duties, his father just wanted to be known as Tom, or by his nickname, “Borg,” which he stole from his older brother.

“People just loved him,” said his clerk, Angie Bridge, who worked with Borresen for 22 years. “They knew he was an approachable guy and was never off-putting.”

And on his feet, she said, Borresen often wore Birkenstocks.

“He will be dearly missed,” Bridge said. And on every April 3, workers at the courthouse will especially miss him, and celebrate his special day — perhaps while wearing Birkenstocks.

And while Borresen had the chance to apply to become a district judge, he declined. Becoming a district judge would likely mean he’d have to move from his beloved Jerome, and he didn’t want to do that.

“He felt he was making the best impact where he was,” his son said.

His daughter, Natalie Hunter, said her father respected the law so much that she sometimes regrets not becoming an attorney.

And to think the judge nearly took another path.

While at the University of Idaho, he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and was getting ready to take his CPA exam.

“One of his buddies said he was going to apply to law school and asked him to come along,” his son said. “He sat there for about 30 seconds and said, ‘You know what, let’s do it. I don’t have anything better to do and I don’t want to be a bean counter.’”

He graduated from the University of Idaho’s College of Law with his Juris Doctorate in 1975.

Passing the bar exam didn’t come easy for him, his son said.

“One of the hardest things for him was passing the bar because he didn’t like to study,” he said. “It’s funny because he could probably recite 90 percent of Idaho case law because he had a very good memory for detail. I could see him studying for the bar for two hours, and thought that was rough and went in and passed it.”

After 15 years as an attorney, Borresen accepted the position of magistrate judge in Jerome County.

Service was the word when it came to Borresen’s time outside the courthouse.

Drew Borresen says there wasn’t a service group in Jerome that his father was not a part of.

A Catholic, Borresen was involved in Knights of Columbus and other church groups, along with the Rotary and Optimist clubs. He also served on the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Board of Directors.

“There was no moss growing under his feet,” his son said.

He stayed busy as a youth, especially with sports.

His sister, Celeste Keller of Boise remembers herself as the “annoying little sister” who always wanted to tag along with her brother to his sporting activities. And Borresen was great at sports, lettering three years in baseball and basketball twice in high school.

“We were always competitive,” Keller said.

Borresen loved any type of sport, his son said, as long as it was competitive. His favorite team was the Los Angeles Dodgers, probably because he played in the Little League Little Series that took place in Dodger Stadium.

Later in life, the judge played more golf although he umpired Little League baseball games.

His daughter said she grew more appreciative of the impact her father had on the community in the hours and days after he died. She arrived in Jerome just two hours before he passed and saw the outpouring of love from people from the city and county.

Then, at Monday’s funeral, the love grew even more, when judges and fraternity brothers and others showed up to show support.

“It was overwhelming in a beautiful way,” she said.