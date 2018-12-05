Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Jerome YMCA will hold an after-school program open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson Elementary School’s cafeteria, 600 N. Fillmore St., Jerome. YMCA staff will be on hand to provide information for those interested in the new program.

With a focus on safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement, the after-school program is open to all Jerome School District elementary-age children. It provides a variety of activity options to explore and develop children’s interests and talents in a supportive, safe and engaging environment.

Busing is available for enrolled students attending Summit and Horizon schools.

For more information, call 208-733-4384, ext. 108 or email leslie@ymcatf.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments