TWIN FALLS — The Jerome YMCA will hold an after-school program open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson Elementary School’s cafeteria, 600 N. Fillmore St., Jerome. YMCA staff will be on hand to provide information for those interested in the new program.
With a focus on safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement, the after-school program is open to all Jerome School District elementary-age children. It provides a variety of activity options to explore and develop children’s interests and talents in a supportive, safe and engaging environment.
Busing is available for enrolled students attending Summit and Horizon schools.
For more information, call 208-733-4384, ext. 108 or email leslie@ymcatf.com.
