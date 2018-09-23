HARTSVILLE, S.C. — In a dusty warehouse in South Carolina, and functioning on little to no sleep, Diana Ochsner was waiting for the signal to go and make her first delivery.
A group of American Red Cross volunteers were being assisted by 29 members of the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps in Hartsville, S.C. Together, they waited for the OK to ship 250 totes of critical supplies to people along the coastline affected by Hurricane Florence and the ongoing flooding.
“We were staged in Columbia for two days and then we were staged in Florence until we got our assignment,” said Ochsner, a Jerome resident and the supervisor for the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team in Twin Falls.
“We’re hurrying as quickly as we can,” she said in a phone interview Thursday morning. “We’re under pressure — but that’s how we roll.”
Ochsner was the only Magic Valley Red Cross volunteer staffing the disaster area as of Thursday, after five days of driving across the country with Don Nesbitt of Mountain Home. Each morning, her team would wake up at 5:30 a.m. to drive from the staff shelter in Florence to the warehouse in Hartsville. They’d been waiting on pins and needles to find out when bridges and roads reopened so they could begin delivering supplies.
The Red Cross has had a feeding team available to take hot food and water twice daily to flooded-out residents. But Ochsner’s team was focused on distributing 22-gallon totes to the disaster area. Each tote was filled with items that could be used by people trying to salvage their flooded homes: bleach, sponges, gloves, garbage bags, masks, hand sanitizer, bug repellent, brooms, mops and flashlights.
“I can’t even explain the feeling,” Ochsner said. “What it’s like to go out to people who have lost everything.”
It might just be a drop in the bucket, she said, “but to them it’s everything.”
The Red Cross purchases all these items itself. People can support the disaster relief efforts by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or texting “Florence” to 90999 to make a $10 gift.
The Red Cross is also asking for blood donations, as more than 170 blood drives were canceled due to Hurricane Florence, resulting in 4,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations. A list of upcoming blood drives is available online.
Heart and soul
Ochsner moved to Idaho from Utah in 2011, and shortly thereafter was asked to join the American Red Cross. She’s also a member of the Twin Falls squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, helping with search and rescue operations from the ground and the air.
Serving others is something that comes naturally to her. In her full-time job, Ochsner is job coaching adults with disabilities through Community Connections in Jerome.
“You have to have your heart in it — when you put your heart into it, your soul comes with it,” Ochsner said.
Since joining the Red Cross, she’s assisted in several national disaster operations; including Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017, flooding relief in Louisiana in 2016, and wildfire relief elsewhere in the U.S. She also received a Life Saving Award in 2015 for the 2013 rescue of a man who was in a motorcycle crash. Ochsner cared for the man alongside Interstate 84 for an hour until emergency medical services arrived.
Hurricane Florence had been linked to at least 41 deaths in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia since sweeping into the east coast earlier this month. With rivers in North Carolina swelling to record levels, officials were preparing for more record flooding downstream in South Carolina.
Ochsner expects the Hurricane Florence relief will continue at least until the first week of October, possibly even up to five weeks. Every day, residents brace themselves for the possibility of more flooding.
“We are dealing with the remnants of a very, very mean hurricane — and she left a lot of damage,” Ochsner said.
The AmeriCorps NCCC helping out is a group of 18- to 24-year-olds that do short-term projects around the county, Bayou 5 Team Leader Pierce Curran said. Curran’s team hails from Vicksburg, Miss., and is assisted by three other teams.
Ochsner describes a feeling of familiarity with other Red Cross volunteers, referring to one another as “brother” or “sister.” They act as if with one heart, she said.
“It just does something to our souls to be able to help somebody.”
