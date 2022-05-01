Jerome woman killed in Saturday crash

JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 300 West and 100 South, in Jerome County, west of town.
A Mazda 626, driven by a 55-year-old woman from Jerome, was eastbound on 100 South. A Dodge Durango, driven by a 19-year-old man from Jerome, was southbound on 300 West. ISP said the driver of the Mazda failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the Dodge Durango in the intersection. The driver of the Mazda succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt, police said. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Durango were wearing seat belts.