LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A Jerome woman and two children were taken to the hospital after their pickup crashed Thursday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.
Lucretia Thomas, 77, of Jerome, was westbound at 3:43 p.m. at milepost 366 on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs in a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup at 3:43 p.m. when the truck went off the right shoulder, ISP said in a statement.
Thomas then overcorrected and lost control, ISP said. The Dodge crossed the roadway and went off the left shoulder, where it hit an embankment.
Thomas and one of her passengers were not wearing seat belts; the other child was. All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The right lane of the highway was blocked for about an hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.