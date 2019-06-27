{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A Jerome woman and two children were taken to the hospital after their pickup crashed Thursday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.

Lucretia Thomas, 77, of Jerome, was westbound at 3:43 p.m. at milepost 366 on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs in a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup at 3:43 p.m. when the truck went off the right shoulder, ISP said in a statement.

Thomas then overcorrected and lost control, ISP said. The Dodge crossed the roadway and went off the left shoulder, where it hit an embankment.

Thomas and one of her passengers were not wearing seat belts; the other child was. All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The right lane of the highway was blocked for about an hour.

