JEROME — With a few minor adjustments, the city’s wastewater plant will be complete. The plant has been running at full capacity since April, city administrator Mike Williams said.
“There was upgrades to current infrastructure and an expansion of the facility,” Williams said. “There’s been a lot of history with this project.”
The initiation of the project started seven years ago as part of an effort to meet Environmental Protection Agency requirements. Jerome received 1,500 violations prior to 2012 when untreated effluent was accidentally discharged into a canal.
The city was in compliance after building an emergency storage pond to divert wastewater in case of unexpected equipment malfunction.
The $38 million project finished two years ahead of schedule. The city was given six years to complete the upgrades. The wastewater plant began the work in August 2016.
The city signed a consent decree after a bond failed in May 2013. Wastewater superintendent Gilbert Sanchez said the reason the renovations finished early was that he and his team began work before the decree was ever signed.
“We were proactive and started doing things before construction officially started,” Sanchez said. “We started on the lagoons beforehand.”
The plant now has new clarifiers, aeration basin, blowers, bio-towers, anaerobic digesters, solids handling building, and membrane and UV building.
The facility goes through an average of 3 million gallons of wastewater a day — that was all it could handle before the upgrades. Now it can handle up to 5 million gallons. The expanded capacity also allows for equipment to be shut down for maintenance without concern that the system will be overloaded.
You have free articles remaining.
When the untreated effluent accidentally discharged into the J Canal in December 2010, the bio-tower, where water received its initial treatment and where it treats waste by approximately 50%, was shut down for maintenance and water was sent straight to the aeration basin. The basin quickly overloaded because the “bugs,” which eat phosphorous, were not acclimated. Incidents like this made it risky to put equipment offline to make repairs.
“We’ve been able to handle everything and then some. Before it was a little tough to stay within our permit parameters,” Sanchez said. “Now we’ve worked with industries to provide additional flows and loading.”
The wastewater department worked with industries in Jerome to pre-treat water before it comes in.
The plant also brought onboard new supervisor Tom Mong from the Gooding plant, which had upgraded facilities before Jerome, to help staff get up to speed with the new equipment. Mong says that a comprehensive understanding of plant operations from all staff members is critical to preventing violations.
“The good thing here is everyone knows how to do everything,” Mong said. “So if someone is out one day we can get somebody else right in there and continue as normal.”
Mong said that the plant also hopes to update the old aeration basins to adopt the same technology as the facility’s newest one, which uses “fine air” to treat water as opposed to “course air,” because fine air is better for the bugs and makes the wastewater easier to manage and control.
The upgrades have allowed room to take on new industries and support economic growth in Jerome, Sanchez said.
“Jerome now has the capacity to handle additional industries with confidence. We are very pleased with our performance and look forward to growth,” he said. “If you don’t have wastewater, you can’t grow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.