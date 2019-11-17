JEROME — Fifth-graders at Summit Elementary learned a lesson they will carry with them through life.
It started with a story.
Retired judge Thomas Borreson has visited the school every week for the past 15 years, telling inspiring stories to the students.
He recalled reading them such a tale from one of the “Chicken Soup” series of books, about a girl who started the “Vest-a-Dog” program, where she raised money to buy a protective vest for a police K-9.
Borreson decided to go beyond just reading the story and urged students to raise funds for a ballistic vest for the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office K-9s.
“I wanted them to learn the process of getting involved in a community project,” Borreson said.
Tracy Park, one of Summit Elementary’s 13 fifth-grade teachers, is proud of the more than 300 students who helped with the project.
“The kids just ran with it,” Park said. “They were so excited.”
The school’s student council spearheaded the effort. Two students from each class sit on the council, and they were tasked with memorizing a speech and presenting it to each of the fourth- and fifth-grade classes, Park said.
Her own class decorated donation cans, which were placed in each classroom.
“It’s interesting that so many police dogs have been killed,” said fifth-grader Yesenia Villegas.
Classmate Camille Barrus agreed.
“German shepherds are my favorite breed,” Barrus said. “It’s sad how many have died.”
The chance to provide protection to a K-9 brought smiles to the youngsters’ faces.
“The vest is really thick and protects the dog,” fifth-grader Evie Baker said.
Five students were selected to take the fundraiser public, Park said.
Those students, along with a parent, visited five area businesses: Oops City Market, Sawtooth Veterinary Clinic, Windswept Kennels, and Renew coffee shop in Jerome, and the Holiday Inn Express in Twin Falls.
Donation cans were placed at the businesses.
Over a two-week period, the students collected $627.61.
“I learned that you can be helpful to the community,” fifth-grader Lupita Rosas said.
While not enough to buy one of the vests, which can cost up to $1,200, the money will be added to funds already available to the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.
The check was presented Friday during a school assembly.
Cpl. Rich Bohling of the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office brought his K-9, Boss, to the school, expressing gratitude for the donation.
“He’s with me 24/7,” Bohling said of 5-year-old Boss. “These dogs are very expensive to operate, and this vest will keep him alive.”
Borreson beamed during the assembly, gazing at the students. He hopes they remember the lesson of this project.
“If you have an idea, run with it.”
