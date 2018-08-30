Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — Mayor David Davis is seeking letters of interest from lawyers interested in becoming the next Jerome city attorney.

John Lothspeich has served as Jerome’s city attorney since 2011. He has been chosen as a magistrate for Jerome County beginning Oct. 1.

Interested parties may submit a letter of interest and qualifications to Mayor David Davis, 152 E. Ave. A, Jerome, ID 83338, or to ddavis@ci.jerome.id.us.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Davis will interview qualified candidates and present his recommendation to the Jerome City Council for approval.

