Jerome School District receives $2,300 gift in honor of Betty and Jack Hyder

The Jerome School District has received a substantial anonymous donation in honor of the late Betty L. Hyder, a longtime educator in the district, and her husband, Jack W. Hyder.

The $2,300 gift in their names for 2023 is open-ended, meaning others in the Magic Valley are able to donate to sustain the fund on behalf of teachers and students, according to a news release.

“They were a dynamic couple who gave so much to the Jerome community, especially the Jerome School District,” Jerome Superintendent Pat Charlton told the Times-News. “Jack was an active member of the community and very supportive of school activities in the Jerome School District and at the College of Southern Idaho. Betty was a beloved teacher and principal at two iconic schools that served thousands of Jerome students.”

Charlton added, “I think that it’s wonderful that their legacy can continue through the Jerome School District Foundation.”

Betty Hyder, who died last November at 94, began her career as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and transferred to Jerome Central upon Lincoln’s closing in 1976, Charlton said. She later served as principal of the school, in addition to a stint as interim superintendent in the district.

Jack Hyder, 83 when he died in 2013, was a barber, rancher, banker and volunteer extraordinaire in the Magic Valley after serving in the U.S. Navy.

The Hyders were honored as Jerome Citizens of the Year in 2009 and received the Jerome Lifetime Achievement Award.

To add to the open-ended donation, email Jerome School District President Megan Williams at meganwilliamsrd@gmail.com, or go online to www.jeromefoundation.org. All proceeds will go to designated recipients, according to the release.