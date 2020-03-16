Jerome School District moves school closure date; city offices, library to close
Jerome School District moves school closure date; city offices, library to close

Jerome High School dedication

A crop duster flies overhead during a dedication ceremony Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2016, at Jerome High School. The Jerome Joint School District announced Monday that it would move up its original school closure date to Tuesday in the wake of updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines on COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — The Jerome Joint School District will close all schools Tuesday, a day ahead of its original date due to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Students will be allowed to pick up any belongings they need over spring break Tuesday. Teachers will report to work until Thursday to prepare for the possibility of an extended closure and make contact for parent-teacher conferences, which the district announced Friday would no longer be face-to-face.

“Please understand that this was a difficult decision and that each family must make their own decisions moving forward,” Superintendent Dale Layne said in an email to parents and staff before the closure date was moved up.

Heritage Academy announced it would close Wednesday and Thursday as staff develops an emergency plan for potential long-term closure. Its parent conferences have moved to Tuesday, March 17.

City offices will also be closed starting Wednesday. Operations will continue and staff will be in their offices, but business will be done over the phone or online.

Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said all health and safety services are “non-negotiable” services that will continue to operate.

The Jerome Public Library will also be closed. Council chambers will be open for regularly-scheduled meetings.

“These are unprecedented times,” Williams said. “There is no roadmap for how to handle this and of course things can change at a moment’s notice.”

The city will reevaluate at the end of the month to determine the best course action. Public events scheduled to be in the city’s parks will be up for discussion as the dates draw nearer.

“There may still be some kinks,” Williams said. “We’ve never had to do this before and we’re still trying to figure out what this will look like.”

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

