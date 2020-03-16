Jerome School District moves school closure date; city offices, library to close

JEROME — The Jerome Joint School District will close all schools Tuesday, a day ahead of its original date due to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Students will be allowed to pick up any belongings they need over spring break Tuesday. Teachers will report to work until Thursday to prepare for the possibility of an extended closure and make contact for parent-teacher conferences, which the district announced Friday would no longer be face-to-face.

“Please understand that this was a difficult decision and that each family must make their own decisions moving forward,” Superintendent Dale Layne said in an email to parents and staff before the closure date was moved up.

Heritage Academy announced it would close Wednesday and Thursday as staff develops an emergency plan for potential long-term closure. Its parent conferences have moved to Tuesday, March 17.